PPP expresses concern over failure of RTS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Thursday expressed great concern over the questions raised on the failure of the Result Transmission System (RTS), saying that the media exposed Election Commission of Pakistan's RTS related claims and that the news of RTS failure on the media supports the Party's stance.

“The PPP has received reports of rigging from all over the country on election day that the Party's candidates kept on stressing and repeating the fact that their polling agents were forced out from the polling stations at the time of the counting of votes. Those who managed to enter were too pushed out,” said spokesman of Chairman PPPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in a statement on Thursday. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that this behaviour prevailed in the PPP chairman's constituencies including Lyari, Larkana and Malakand. “Moreover, Form-45 from Bilawal Bhutto's constituency in Lyari was received eight days later while that from Malakand is yet to be received,” he said. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that it is ECP's responsibility to carry out free, fair and impartial elections which it failed to do so. He said that PPP is a pro-democratic party but that does not mean that it won't speak up when its votes have been snatched from right under the ECP's nose.