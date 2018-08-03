Fri August 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2018

Four criminals arrested

LAHORE: Cantt Division police on Thursday arrested four criminals including two drugs peddlers and recovered drugs, illegal weapons and valuables from their possession. Reportedly, Ghaziabad police arrested two members of Kaka Dacoit Gang including the ringleader. The arrested were identified as Jahangir and Arshad. Police recovered six bikes, five cell phones, Rs20,000 cash and illegal weapons from their possession. Meanwhile, SHO Manawan arrested two drugs peddlers Bushra Bibi and Afzal and recovered one kilogram charas from their possession. SP Operations Cantt Bilal Iftikhar has appreciated the performance of SHOs.

