Man accused of killing wife

LAHORE: A 36-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband over a domestic dispute in the Sherakot police limits on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Parveen Bibi of Shaheenabad. Her father Abdullah told the police that his daughter married Shahid Mahmood 18 years back. He alleged that his son-in-law used to torture her. On the day of the incident, the accused was shifting her to hospital in a rickshaw with head injury. She succumbed to her injuries in hospital. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences. Further investigations would help ascertain the cause of the death.

WARDEN DISMISSED: SP Traffic City Division Asif Siddique has dismissed traffic warden Gulab Singh from service over long absence without any intimation to the department. The spokesperson said Singh remained absent from duty for at least 116 days. An inquiry was held over the issue in which he was proved guilty. The spokesman further said Singh had also presented fake documents during recruitment while he had also violated rules of uniformed force by giving interviews to national and international media.