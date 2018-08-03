PPP ex-candidate for NA-52 challenges election result

ISLAMABAD: The ex-candidate of Pakistan People’s Party from NA-52 Islamabad has challenged the election results in the Election Commission of Pakistan. In a petition filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan, Afzal Khokhar stated that the registered voters in the constituency of NA-52 were 234508 and out of it 150692 were polled that showed that 64.26 votes polled. “Its mean that 15065 votes were polled in one hour, 251 votes in one minute and 4 votes in one second,” he stated in his plea. He asked through his petition that mechanism should be told under which four votes be polled in one second in any part of the world.