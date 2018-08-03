Three labourers buried alive

BAHAWALPUR: Three labourers were buried alive Thursday when suddenly heap of mud fell on them when they were installing the fan of a tubewell in Basti Gaman near Kot Smaba in Rahim Yar Khan. Two labourers Mushtaq and Ghulam Yaseen died under the heap of mud while the third one Muhammad Shafqat died when he tried to rescue them. Bodies of Shafqat and Yaseen were recovered; however rescue operation for recovery of third body was continuing till the filing of this report.