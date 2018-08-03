CJ takes notice of stranded Pakistanis in China

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday took notice on media reports that about 300 Pakistanis are stranded in Guangzhou city of China.

They were scheduled to travel back to Pakistan on 29th of July by a private Pakistani airline. The flight, despite delay of several days has not yet been arranged, reflecting serious mismanagement and negligence on the part of airline.

Few Pakistani passengers are said to have been fined and apprehended even due to visa expiry. It has also been reported that no relief has been provided to the said stranded Pakistanis by our government, so far.

Taking notice of the issue the Chief Justice of Pakistan has directed to issue notices to CEO of the airline, Secretary Aviation Division and secretaries Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, to submit report within 12 hours.

The Chief Justice fixed the matter in Court on Friday the 3rd of August at Supreme Court Branch Registry Lahore.