Lahorites experience long power cuts in muggy weather

LAHORE: Technical faults and widening gap between demand and supply of electricity has made lives of people hell.

Last 24 hours or so were very difficult for people in Lahore as they had to face long hours of power suspension in muggy weather. Power cuts in most parts of the provincial metropolis since Wednesday evening has been a constant torture for them.

Their ordeal continued on Thursday also because of continuous power outages, especially in the afternoon. A massive power breakdown occurred at main transmission line on Wednesday, and it proved a nightmare for almost all Lahorites amid hot and humid weather.

The power supply to almost all affected areas could not be restored during whole night. The most affected areas were: Walled City, The Mall, Anarkali, Iqbal Town, Wahdat Colony, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Sabzazar, Sanda, Ichhra, Muslim Town, Garden Town, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Township, Green Town, Walton, Ghazi Road, Harbanspura, Mughalpura, Cantonment and many other areas.

Officials of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) were not available for informing the consumers about nature of fault and possible time of power restoration. The Lesco helpline was non-existent while local staff did not bother to attend calls of distressed people.

The Lesco Public Relations Department was nowhere available during power crisis. There was no communication with the media outlets about electricity suspension.

At national level, sources said that power shortfall crossed 6,000mw mark Thursday afternoon. Against the power generation of 19,600mw, demand surged to 25,600mw. However, a spokesman for Power Division, Ministry of Energy, claimed that shortfall at 8pm on Thursday was nil. However, he did not share figures of peak demand.