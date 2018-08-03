SC for cash prize to CJ police squad

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed the Punjab Inspector General of police to award cash prizes to the 25-member squad that escorts the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar. These 25 police personnel have been recommended for their dedication of duty while being associated with the CJP in Lahore. The Punjab IG has been directed to make arrangements for cash prizes to police squad of CJP at the earliest. A letter has been sent to the Punjab IG by senior protocol officer Supreme Court of Pakistan dated July 26 which states: “I am directed to request you that keeping in view dedication in performance of duties by them, necessary arrangements for granting them cash award/certificates may be made at the earliest.

The 25-member police squad that performs duties with the CJP in Lahore includes: Hammad Raza, Head Constable (in charge); Shahzad Ahmad HC, Abdul Jabbar, Fakhar Raza, Muhammad Asif, Qasim Ali, Usman (HC). There are 11 constables who also perform duties with the CJP’s security. They include, Abdul Qayyum, Muhammad Imran, Abdul Rasheed, M Shahid, M Abid, Azèemullah, Anwarul Haq, M Shahzad, Farhan Munir, M Afzal and Muhammad Naveed.

Two drivers--Sikender Hayat and Haider Zaman. Two gunmen, Sajid Shah and Muhammad Rizwan; one pilot Haider Ali and two wardens Mazhar Hussain and Munawer Hussain.

Sources in Punjab Police say that soon certificates of performance and cash award will be arranged for the police personnel attached with the CJP and recommended by the Supreme Court and a report will be submitted in the SC accordingly.