Imran seventh most-followed world leader on Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, who is likely to become Pakistan's 20th prime minister after his party's victory in the July 25 polls, is among ten most followed world leaders on Twitter, Geo News reported. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has 8.17 million followers on Twitter making him the seventh most followed world leader on the social networking website. Imran has more followers than Canada'a Justin Trudeau, France's Emanuel Macron and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu in the top 10 list. The cricketer-turned-politician's popularity on social media has been no secret. In fact, Imran's party and his followers are extremely active on social media. US President Donald Trump is by far the most followed world leader on Twitter, with Indian Prime Minister Nardendra Modi trailing him.

Trump has 53.4 million users following his impulsive and frequently contentious tweet sprees while 43.3 million users follow Modi.

Pope Francis is the third most followed world leader with 17.7 million followers.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordan's Queen Rania Al Abdullah and Indonesian President Joko Widodo stand on fourth, fifth and sixth place with 13.1 million, 10.6 million and 10.2 million followers respectively.