NZC offers contracts to four female players

WELLINGTON: There were a total of four new entrants as New Zealand Cricket offered contracts to 15 players on Thursday. While Rachel Priest missed out on a contract Jess Watkin, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Hayley Jensen and Kate Ebrahim are the new additions.

Watkin is one of the players New Zealand is looking to nurture after she showed potential in her debut T20I. She made unbeaten 77 against Ireland in June this year. In addition to that, she has six wickets from six ODIs and was fairly impressive in the tour of Ireland and England.

“It really is a dream come true to be offered my first full-time professional contract,” Watkin said. “Getting a taste of international cricket in Ireland and England left me wanting more and it’s awesome that I’ll now be able to train and play all year round.”

Full list: Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin.