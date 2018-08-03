Lampard targets promotion to Derby

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Frank Lampard is targeting promotion to the Premier League for Derby County in his first season as a manager.Lampard’s first competitive game in charge sees the Rams kick off the new Championship season against Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Friday.
After a glittering playing career that included three Premier League titles and the 2011-12 Champions League with Chelsea, Lampard hopes to build on a promising pre-season campaign by ending Derby’s decade-long absence from the top flight. “It’s a difficult question, but of course promotion is the target — every club in the Championship has the same target,” said the 40-year-old.
Lampard promised his team would be hard-working. “I want them to be aggressive, I want them to play good football, fast football. I don’t mean beautiful tiki-taka football, but I want there to be an energy in the team, where they play and excite the fans. I want energy, hard work and aggression,” he said. Opposing Lampard in the Reading dugout will be his old Chelsea coach, and former Derby boss, Paul Clement.
