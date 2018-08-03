Ashton included in training squad

LONDON: Chris Ashton has been included in England’s pre-season training squad after returning to the Premiership in order to revive his international career.Ashton has not added to his 39 caps since Eddie Jones replaced Stuart Lancaster, partly due to a succession of bans, but having swapped Toulon for Sale this summer he is back in contention.“Chris is an exceptional player, I think we have seen that from his form at Saracens. And then at Toulon he has played exceedingly well,” said Jones. “He’s come back to England because he wants to play for England so he has got the right desire and the right attitude. It will be good to work with him.”