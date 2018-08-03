Basel unveil Koller after League exit

GENEVA: Basel reacted to their shock elimination from Champions League qualifying by naming ex-Austria coach Marcel Koller as their new manager on Thursday.

The 57-year-old Swiss national, who will be assisted by Thomas Janeschitz and Carlos Bernegger, takes the reins just a day after Basel suffered a 3-0 home defeat by PAOK to go out 5-1 on aggregate in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Koller was Austria’s head coach from November 2011 to October 2017, leading them from 72nd in the FIFA standings into top 10 and Euro 2016 in France. But the team failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Russia. He has also led Saint-Gallen (1999/2000) and Grasshopper (2002/3) in the Swiss league, as well as FC Cologne and VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga.