POA to hold seminar on sports medicine

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will conducted IOC Olympic Solidarity Seminar on sports medicine and protection of clean athletes on Saturday and Sunday (August 4, 5) at a local hotel in Islamabad.

POA secretary Khalid Mahmood informed that approximately 150 athletes (male & female), coaches and team managers/ secretaries general) of national sports federations will attend the seminar.

He said that the purpose of the seminar is to educate and make athlete aware about global challenges and trends in issues related to Sports Medicine and safe sport. This particular seminar will help in protecting athletes from hazards like doping and drug abuse and will help to create a culture of clean athletes.