We missed an Andre Russell in our team: Shakib

KINGSTON: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan believes his team lacked the power hitting at the end of the innings, a key differentiator between Windies and the visitors in the opening game of the three-match T20 series in St Kitts.

According to Shakib, the tourists missed someone of the ilk of Andre Russell, considered one of the cleanest hitters of the ball, who could have given the late-overs ballast. For the Windies, Russell smashed a match-winning 21-ball 35 to clinch a comfortable seven-wicket win in 9.1 overs through the Duckworth-Lewis method after an hour-long rain break curtailed the target to 91 from 11 overs. “At one stage we were 100 in 11 overs but by that stage we also lost five wickets. It’s tough to make a comeback from that position unless you have someone like Andre Russell or someone like him who can change the game single-handedly,” Shakib told reporters after the defeat.

Bangladesh made just 143 for 9 from their 20 overs, which according to Shakib was about 30-40 runs short. The skipper spared his bowlers from criticism stating that winning with such a total was always going to be impossible through run-containing methods. The openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal too were pardoned despite bagging blobs.

“It is always difficult to defend such a total because you have to take wickets at regular intervals if you want to win a game with such kind of total on the board,” said Shakib.“You cannot blame them [the openers] because in this kind of format you have to charge from the very beginning. The important thing was that we lost wickets at crucial stages.