Australia are not as bad as portrayed in media: Lehmann

SYDNEY: Darren Lehmann, the former Australia coach, insisted that the players followed the spirit of the game during his tenure, and their on-field behaviour wasn’t as bad as the media had depicted in the aftermath of the ball-tampering row during the Newlands Test.

Lehmann and his troops came under heavy criticism following the tampering incident which led to three players - Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft - being handed bans. Lehmann himself vacated his position as coach amidst huge furore in Australia and all around the cricketing fraternity.

A strong character himself, the former Australia batsman mentioned that the team under him in his tenure played hard and fair and that the banter on the field was much worse during his playing days. “When I played, there was a lot worse sledging going on in those days and years before. You want to promote the game fairly and play hard but fair on the field,” Lehmann told Macquarie Sports Radio.

Lehmann also mentioned that a few untoward incidents during his tenure were dealt with by the ICC. “There was a lot of talk about the Australian team being over-aggressive and there were some incidents in some games that they probably pushed it too far. They got dealt with accordingly from the ICC and match referee when they crossed that line but the Australians play that way in essence a lot of the time. They’re not as bad as portrayed in the media.”

The scars of the Newlands Test still remain and Australia under Justin Langer and Tim Paine are trying to rebuild the team with a new set of culture. Finding a balance for the new combination will be the key to success, pointed out Lehmann, who added: “But the ‘Australian way’, I think Justin Langer summed it up really well - a bit of banter on the field is good and playing that way.”

While Australia under the new leadership did manage to play in the right spirit during the series in England, their first after the tampering saga, they were annihilated by a strong limited-overs England team playing at home. They also lost in the final of the T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe to Pakistan.

With the support for the Australian team dwindling, Lehmann said the fans have to be won back but that won’t happen only if they play fair but will also need to win in order to ensure that the supporters are back. “It (playing like New Zealand) will certainly help win the fans back over, and that’s important because we want kids playing great game of cricket. But you also need to win, win a certain way.