Pak-Nepal women’s blind cricket in Dec

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The world’s second women blind cricket series will be played between Pakistan and Nepal in December when the tourist will visit here for the series.

Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Syed Sultan Shah said a 16-member national women’s team will be finalised in November to play a five-match Twenty-20 series against Nepal blind women cricket team. “Phase-I of the women training camp was held in Abbottabad. Now we have asked for more players entries for the women’s team of which the last date is August 15,” he said.

He said the first women blind cricket series was being played between West Indies and England in West Indies. “Pak-Nepal women series will be the second in the world,” he said.Nafees Ahmed, who coached national men’s team to victory in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups is imparting training to the women players.