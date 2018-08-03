First ever National Softball Academy inaugurated

KARACHI: The first ever National Softball Academy (NSA) was formally inaugurated here at the Karachi Parsi Institute (KPI) during a glittering ceremony on Thursday.

Pakistan Olympic Assciation’s (POA) chief Lt General (retd) Syed Arif Hasan inaugurated the academy in which boys and girls will be trained.Speaking on the occasion Arif Hasan said that the academy would help in the development of softball in Pakistan.

“Medals will only come when children will come to play. I am very happy that Softball Federation of Pakistan has taken the initiative of establishing this academy,” Arif said.

He stressed that children should enjoy sports.“If you don’t enjoy you will never reach to any height,” the POA chief stressed.He said that for softball equipment he had talked to the international federation and International Olympic Committee (IOC) and a very positive response had been received. Arif also planted a tree on the occasion.

“Trees are very necessary, especially, for Karachi. International Olympic Committee (IOC) also stresses on developing better environment which will also help the players to develop properly,” Arif said.Earlier Softball Federation of Pakistan’s secretary Asif Azeem said that as many as 13 schools of Karachi had already been registered.

“Eight teams of Under-14 and Under-19 have been formed,” Asif said. He also announced that in September National Softball Championship would be held.Sindh Olympic Association’s (SOA) secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, SOA vice-president Waseem Hashmi and the chairperson of the NSA Tehmina Asif were also present on the occasion.