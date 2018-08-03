Pakistan’s Saqib stars in Sri Lanka Jr Golf

LAHORE: M. Saqib of Pakistan excelled in the Sri Lanka Junior Golf Championship that concluded at the Royal Colombo Golf Club on Thursday.

In this championship for juniors, the competitors in age category 15 to 18, were classified in the Gold Category and others below 15 years were placed in the Silver Division Category. Pakistan was represented by two boys M. Saqib and Junaid and two girls Parkha Ijaz and Rimsha Ijaz.

According to Syed Asghar, the manager of Pakistan golf team, M. Saqib of Lahore Garrison Golf Club who is coached by Brig M Bajwa, played superbly and first clinched the individual title with an amazing round of gross 68, four under par and thereafter in the Match Play Event prevailed over the Indian, Vinod Weerasingha to win the Match Play Championship for Pakistan. No doubt M. Saqib played quality golf to put up an eminent performance bringing a good name for the country, for his club and for his coach who has spent and applied hours and hours to polish his golf playing skills to a level that has fetched him this honour at the international level.

In the girls category, Parkha Ijaz also put up a good show and finished as runner-up in the Match Play Championship. In the finals she lost to Tania who is the national ladies champion of Sri Lanka. As for the contest in the International Team Event, the Pakistan Team managed to secure the silver medal after a close fight. In the finals the Pakistan team was tied with the Sri Lankan team but lost on the second sudden death play-off hole.