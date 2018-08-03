Kohli wages lone battle amidst ruins

BIRMINGHAM: India were dismissed for 274 in reply to England’s first innings 287, a deficit of 13 runs, on the second day of the first Test at Edgbaston on Thursday.

The tourists were in danger of conceding a first-innings lead of more than a hundred runs at 182 for eight. But India captain Virat Kohli made England pay for Dawid Malan dropping him in the slips on 21 and 51 with a superb 149 — his first Test century on English soil.

India’s final two wickets added 82 runs before Kohli was last man out, caught at backward point by Stuart Broad off the bowling of leg-spinner Adil Rashid. Sam Curran, a 20-year-old left-arm swing bowler led England’s attack with a Test-best four wickets for 74 runs in 17 overs in just his second match at this level. This is England’s 1,000th Test and the first of a five-match series.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli completed a notable personal milestone at Edgbaston on Thursday when he scored his first Test hundred in England. Kohli, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, managed just 134 runs in five Tests at an average of 13.4 on his maiden tour of England four years ago.

But the now 29-year-old India skipper surpassed that total in one innings during the second day’s play of the series opener at Edgbaston. Kohli was on 97 when No 11 Umesh Yadav walked out to bat, with India 217 for nine in reply to England’s first innings 287. But a late cut four off all-rounder Ben Stokes, his 14th boundary in 172 balls, saw Kohli to a 22nd Test hundred in what is the first of a five-match series.

However, England slip fielder Dawid Malan dropped Kohli twice, on 21 and 51, with James Anderson and Stokes the unlucky bowlers. Kohli then topped his 2014 series total in the one knock with a two off leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Earlier, England’s Sam Curran and Ben Stokes shared six wickets to leave India struggling on the second day of the first Test at Edgbaston on Thursday.At tea, India were 160 for six in reply to England’s first innings 287, a deficit of 127 runs.

The 20-year-old Curran, in only his second Test, had superb figures of four for 38 in 10 overs. But England could yet regret dropping India captain and star batsman Virat Kohli on 21 and 51. Come the interval, Kohli was 53 not out, with Ravichandran Ashwin unbeaten on six.

After India took the one wicket they needed to wrap up England’s first innings, it seemed as if Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan had come through a tough spell against the new ball with a fifty partnership for the first wicket.

But having survived some testing deliveries from veteran pace duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad, they succumbed to Surrey left-arm swing bowler Curran. Curran, on as first change, took three wickets for eight runs in eight balls to reduce India to 59 for three. His wicket-taking burst began when Vijay was lbw on review for 20 after missing an inswinger.

England 1st Innings: 287

India 1st Innings

M. Vijay lbw b Curran 20

S. Dhawan c Malan b Curran 26

KL Rahul b Curran 4

V. Kohli c Broad b Rashid 149

A. Rahane c Jennings b Stokes 15

D. Karthik b Stokes 0

H. Pandya lbw b Curran 22

R. Ashwin b Anderson 10

M. Shami c Malan b Anderson 2

I. Sharma lbw b Rashid 5

U. Yadav not out 1

Extras (b4, lb11, nb4, w1) 20

Total (all out, 76 overs, 360 mins) 274

Bowling: Anderson 22-7-41-2; Broad 10-2-40-0 (3nb); Curran 17-1-74-4 (1w); Rashid 8-0-31-2; Stokes 19-4-73-2 (1nb)

Toss: England Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA) Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).