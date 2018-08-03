20 dead in strikes on Yemen’s Hodeida

SANAA: At least 20 people were killed Thursday in an air strike outside a hospital and the bombardment of a fish market in Yemen’s rebel-held port city Hodeida, medics and witnesses said.

“The number of people killed in the two attacks has reached 20,” a doctor in the Red Sea city told AFP, with other medical sources putting the number of wounded admitted to hospital at 60.

Yemeni government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition have been conducting an offensive to capture Hodeida from Iran-backed Huthi rebels, but announced they were pausing the assault to give UN mediation efforts a chance.

Agencies warn of ´war on children´ in Yemen as thousands flee bombs: Thousands of Yemeni children are fleeing bombing attacks on the port of Hodeidah every day putting them at risk of starvation and disease, aid organisations said on Thursday, as fresh strikes hit the city.

About 6,000 people are abandoning Hodeidah every day, half of them children, the charity Save the Children said, putting the total number forced out since the offensive began in June at more than 330,000.”With the economy in tatters and health and sanitation facilities throughout the country destroyed, conditions are now rampant for disease and starvation to spread,” said Save the Children´s Yemen Country Director, Tamer Kirolos.

“Aid agencies are doing what they can to keep people alive but ultimately, our efforts are just a sticking plaster on a gaping wound,” he said in a statement.