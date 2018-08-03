Don’t be sexist and call me a housewife, say British women

LONDON: Half of British women find the word housewife outdated, sexist or embarrassing, a survey said on Thursday, as pressure mounts for greater equality at home and at work. Most women in Britain cannot do old-fashioned tasks, like darning and knitting, and instead see a good career, financial security and being tech-savvy as key accomplishments, found a survey by My Nametags, which manufactures iron-on labels. “There was a strong sense that, although many traditional skills are falling out of favour, these have been replaced with equally important know-hows,” Lars Andersen, managing director of My Nametags, said in a statement. Despite sex discrimination being outlawed in the 1970s, few women in Britain hold top positions and salary differences have attracted significant public attention, with large businesses required to publish pay gap figures this year. Women earn 18 percent less than men on average, government data shows. Although women are making inroads into many highly paid professions, jobs like cleaning, catering and childcare - traditionally seen as women’s work - remain undervalued and often unpaid, said Samantha Rennie of charitable fund Rosa. “Parenting, nurturing relationships and running households are everyone’s responsibilities,” Rennie, who finances projects that support women’s equality, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in emailed comments.