Ivanka Trump: Family separations a ‘low point,’ media not enemy

WASHINGTON: Ivanka Trump distanced herself Thursday from some of her father’s most controversial policies and strident rhetoric, saying she is “vehemently against” family separations and that journalists are not the enemy.

Speaking publicly for the first time since she shuttered her eponymous fashion brand last week, the first daughter and senior advisor to President Donald Trump took a decidedly different approach than her combative father to stress that the immigration crisis has caused her anxiety. “That was a low point for me as well,” Trump, 36, told a conference organized by news website Axios, referring to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that led to the separation of thousands of children from their migrant parents. “I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children, so I would agree with that sentiment.” Ivanka’s position aligns with the opinions of everyday Americans, who polls show are broadly opposed to the separations — although the immigration policy retains majority support among Republicans.

The immigration crisis, which swelled further when audio emerged of detained toddlers crying for their mothers, caused a firestorm and in June the president reversed course.He ordered an end to the separations. But as of last week’s deadline, 711 of the roughly 2,500 separated children were still not reunited with their parents, and officials were unable to clarify when they would see their family. Trump also distanced herself from her father’s relentless condemnation of the media — attacks that have raised the levels of anti-press antagonism at his recent rallies.

While saying she had “sensitivity” about why some people who feel targeted have gripes with reporters, the moniker with which the president has branded them is misplaced. “No, I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people,” Ivanka said. The divergence from the president is not surprising. Many observers at the start of Trump’s presidency had come to believe that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, formed a compassionate camp in the White House and would act as a check on her father’s cruder instincts.