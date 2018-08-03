Three foreign nationals abducted, killed in Kabul

KABUL: The bodies of three foreign nationals who Afghan police said had been abducted and killed in Kabul were recovered Thursday, in the latest incident targeting foreigners in the war-torn capital.

The killings come as the city has been rocked by an increasing number of attacks in recent months with both Islamic State (IS) and Taliban insurgents targeting security forces and government installations.

The victims — all working for French services giant Sodexo in Kabul — were from India, Macedonia and Malaysia, a spokesman for the interior ministry said.“At this stage we think it is a terrorist incident,” police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told AFP.

Sodexo said it was “deeply saddened and shocked” by the deaths of its staff members.“On behalf of the Sodexo community, I want to say that our hearts are with their families, friends and colleagues,” said chief executive Denis Machuel.

India and Malaysia have both confirmed the deaths of their citizens and said they are are seeking to repatriate their bodies, adding they were working with Afghan authorities.Raveesh Kumar, India’s foreign ministry spokesman, called the murders caused “deep anguish”. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killings.

The incident happened after the group left their office with a car and driver Thursday.Just over an hour later their bodies were found in what appeared to be a different car by authorities in the rural outskirts of Kabul.

“They had been shot inside the car,” said interior ministry official Bahar Mehr.Another spokesman from the ministry said the car’s driver was being questioned by police and treated as a possible suspect.

He added that all three had been handcuffed and shot, with two of the bodies later placed in the trunk of the car.Kabul is plagued by criminal gangs who stage abductions for ransom, often targeting foreigners and wealthy locals, and sometimes hand them over to insurgent groups.

Kidnapping of Afghans and foreigners is also common across Afghanistan where swathes of the country are infested with militant groups or criminal gangs.Earlier this year six Indian engineers working in northern Afghanistan were abducted along with their driver.