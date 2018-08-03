Viral infected chickens, 1500kg substandard nimko seized

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday conducted an operation inside at Chargano Chowk where a vehicle carrying virally infected 300 chickens was confiscated.

On a tip-off, received by the complaint management cell, Assistant Director Aneela Mahboob conducted a raid and seized the vehicle.

According to Director Technical Dr Syed Abdul Sattar Shah, the seized chickens were not in healthy condition and could not be consumed while the dealer was supplying it to the market on black.

Another raid was conducted where a factory of nimko was sealed in Jhagra area and 1500kg substandard nimko and 30kg non-food grade colours were seized and discarded.

The Abbottabad team also sealed four food outlets including a hotel, Dhaba, school canteen, tuck shop and a general store for selling banned and substandard items.