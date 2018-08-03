NHA earns Rs2b from use of ROW

Islamabad : National Highway Authority (NHA) has collected Rs2 billion by allowing commercial use of its right of way (ROW) during last fiscal year.

National Highway Authority has been fulfilling the responsibility of construction and expansion of motorways, national highways, expressways and bridges and it needs heavy funds for their maintenance and repair, a press release Thursday said. The NHA spends the money collected from the auction of toll plazas on the maintenance and repair of the roads, however this amount is not sufficient to maintenance and repair of vast network of its roads all over the country.

To meets its requirements, the NHA has been striving to increase its resources and revenue being collected from use of its right of way has registered steady increase during past few years.

The serious efforts of the NHA to increase its revenue could be gauged from the fact that in 2013-14, it collected Rs470 million from the use of ROW but in 2018, the figure reached Rs2 billion and it is hoped that in coming few years the figure would increase further. The rates of use of NHA ROW are assessed keeping in view the traffic flow on the road, presence of factories and other business concerns in the area.

By June 2018 a total of 2,953 no objection certificates were issued by the NHA which included 32 NOCs to housing societies while 42 NOCs were issued to industrial concerns.