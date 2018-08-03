Anti-encroachment drive continues

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Thursday confiscated three truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, fines were also imposed on a number of shopkeepers in different areas.

“The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Razais is being conducted on daily basis,” he added.

He said RCB enforcement teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Syedan, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony and other areas. The team also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas, he said.