Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

A
APP
August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Anti-encroachment drive continues

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Thursday confiscated three truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, fines were also imposed on a number of shopkeepers in different areas.

“The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Razais is being conducted on daily basis,” he added.

He said RCB enforcement teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Syedan, Kamalabad, Peoples Colony and other areas. The team also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas, he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar