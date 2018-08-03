Literary session at Lok Virsa

Islamabad : Noted anthropologist Dr Nadeem Omar Tarar highlighted various aspects of bio folk heritage and intellectual property during a literary session at Lok Virsa here on Thursday.

The Research and Publications Wing of Lok Virsa held the event, Muzakra, at the Faiz Heritage Library.

Dr Nadeem, a PhD in History and Theory from Australia, and MA in Critical Theory from UK and MSc in Social Anthropology from the Quaid-i-Azam University, was the chief guest on the occasion.

He shed light on how the international treaties could be used to empower traditional knowledge and it's beneficiaries.

The anthropologist also discussed intellectual property rights in conjunction with traditional heritage of the community's particularly traditional knowledge.

He said a series of Muzakra sessions by Lok Virsa was useful for academics, researcher and professionals connected with both intellectual property right groups and traditional knowledge bases such as agriculture. The session was attended by teachers and students of various educational institutions.