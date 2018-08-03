Tree plantation campaign starts

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has announced that one lakh trees would be planted on the university campuses as part of the administration’s vision in protection of environment.

He said this while launching a tree plantation drive at PU’s Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAS) here on Thursday. Director Prof Dr Saleem Haider, Punjab Forest Department Chief Conservator Muhammad Farooq, President PU Academic Staff Association Dr Mehboob Hussain, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

Prof Niaz said conserving environment was need of the hour because we could not survive without healthy atmosphere. He said PU would launch research projects to help save our nature. Earlier, the VC planted a sapling at the IAS lawn. Meanwhile, the PU has awarded PhD degree to Atifa Usmani in the subject of Home Economics after approval of her thesis “Analysis of Maxim’s Cartoons as a Pictorial Satire”.

LCWU: The last day to receive and submit admission forms for admissions to Intermediate programmes of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) is Friday (today). The admissions are being offered on open merit. However, test for Fine Arts and English Literature will be held on 6th and 7th August, respectively.