Interim govt cut non-development expenditure: Askari

LAHORE :caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said decrease in non-development expenditures is in the interest of the people, and the caretaker government has set an example for the upcoming government by decreasing such expenditure.

He said this during a meeting with Punjab Minister for Law and Finance Zia Haider Rizvi. Zia Haider Rizvi apprised the chief minister of the performance of the law and finance departments and said that unnecessary expenditures of different departments had been decreased by following strict financial discipline. A saving of around Rs 40 million has been made in the monthly expenditure, he added.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of Zia Haider Rizvi and his team for taking solid measures to maintain financial discipline in the province. He appreciated different austerity measures taken by the Finance Department for saving the resources.

Dr Askari said that timely and purposeful utilisation of resources helped solve the problems of the people. Financial discipline is imperative for every government, therefore, the caretaker government has overcome the wastage of resources, and effective guidelines have been issued with regards to funds utilisations by the Finance Department, the chief minister said.

He said the ban on unnecessary expenditure by the caretaker government will have positive impact and more resources would be available for improving healthcare, education and other social sectors.

He said that resources should be further enhanced for provision of different facilities to the masses and added that this would help fulfil the expectations of the people towards their government, he said, adding it was a fundamental responsibility of every government to devise an effective mechanism for solving the day-to-day problems of the people.

There is a need to work in a professional manner with innovative ideas to meet the emerging challenges, he said. Dr Askari said that promotion of norms of simplicity and austerity at the government level would help overcome the unnecessary expenditures.

KP delegation: Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Dr Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui has said that in six years PRA managed to increase its total number of taxable services to 62 whereas the total number of registered tax payers which in 2012 were 2,500 has crossed 50,000.

Addressing to a delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) visited the PRA, he said that during its growth the department has introduced revolutionary steps including the establishment of E-courts, introduction of Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS), implementation of Sales Tax Real Time Invoice Verification System (STRIVE), tax clinics for different sectors and electronic monitoring system for courier services & hotels.

During the financial year 2017-18 the revenue collection has crossed Rs100 billion for the first time ever which happens to be a great achievement, he added.

The delegation included Additional Collector Rashid Javaid Rana, Assistant Collector Enforcement Raheel Iqbal, Director ICT Muhammad Shiraz, Deputy Director Software Muhammad Asad, Budget Officer Reena Shaheed Soherwordi and Financial Specialist Faisal Shahzad of World Bank.

The delegates were briefed about the working mechanism of the agency especially the concept of E-PRA. They were also given a thorough presentation on the implementation and working of STRIVE and RIMS. The delegation also supervised and appreciated the simulation exercise of senior interns being conducted under the PRA Internship Programme.