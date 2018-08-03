7,000 smuggled mobile phone sets worth Rs8m seized

LAHORE: Customs Department on Thursday seized 7,000 sets of smuggled mobile phones worth Rs8 millions.

As per detail, Faiz Ahmad, Collector Preventive, Lahore, had received an information about smuggled cell phones. Later, a raid was conducted in coordination with Motorway Police and two smugglers were arrested. The smugglers were carrying 7,000 sets worth Rs8 million. A case has been registered against smugglers and investigations are under way.

criminals arreste: CIA Lahore has arrested 14 criminals of four gangs and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession. CIA Iqbal Town unearthed two gangs of criminals and arrested their five members involved in robberies and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession.

Meanwhile, CIA Sadar has arrested eight thieves belonging to two gangs and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession. thief: Pakistan Railways police caught a thief red-handed who was stealing railways’ material.

Atif Tanveer was trying to shift the material at Railways quarters from loco shed in the night. On duty Constable Amjad Ali caught him red-handed.

An FIR had been lodged against him at Railways police station. DIG Operations said that strict action would be taken against the culprits. Our priority is to make sure that our material is saved.

fire: Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes in a fire broke out at a two-storey building on Montgomery Road on Thursday. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the fire erupted due to a short circuit.

At least five fire tenders responded to the emergency and controlled the fire after hectic efforts. Firefighters of Rescue 1122 told reporters that first fire erupted at a shop which later engulfed the entire building. The adjoining shops were also affected due to fire. However, firefighters contained the fire and saved the market from huge loss.