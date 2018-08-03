Precautions to avoid Congo fever

The Sindh Health Department said on Thursday that members of the public and animal handlers must use protective measures like use of full clothing and gloves during handling and slaughtering animals.

In a statement, it said that Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) was a viral disease which was highly contagious and had a high fatality rate. It advised the animal handlers to apply anti-tick repellents on their bodies and clothes.