Precautions to avoid Congo fever

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sindh Health Department said on Thursday that members of the public and animal handlers must use protective measures like use of full clothing and gloves during handling and slaughtering animals.
In a statement, it said that Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) was a viral disease which was highly contagious and had a high fatality rate. It advised the animal handlers to apply anti-tick repellents on their bodies and clothes.
The Sindh Health Department said on Thursday that members of the public and animal handlers must use protective measures like use of full clothing and gloves during handling and slaughtering animals.
In a statement, it said that Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) was a viral disease which was highly contagious and had a high fatality rate. It advised the animal handlers to apply anti-tick repellents on their bodies and clothes.
Comments