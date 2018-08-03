Rangers arrest four suspects in raids

Paramilitary soldiers took action in various parts of the city and arrested four suspected criminals on Thursday.

According to a statement, Sindh Rangers personnel conducted a joint raid with police in Bilal Colony and arrested two men identified as Muhammad Nadar alias Nadar and Asad alias Ali. The two were said to be involved in street crimes and drug peddling.

In another raid, a suspect said to be involved in street crimes and identified as Awais was arrested in Clifton area. The paramilitary force also arrested a drug peddler from the same area. He was identified as Atiq ur Rehman alias Baloch. Illegal arms, ammunition, stolen property and drugs were seized from the arrested persons, who were handed over to police for further legal action.