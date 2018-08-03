Independence Day preparations underway

Islamabad: Preparations across the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are underway to celebrate the 71st Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The stalls selling the badges, national flags and other items related to the Independence have been set up across the twin cities like other parts of the country the country. Streets, roads and houses are being decorated with national flags, buntings and lights.

Meanwhile, to mark the day, educational, social, government and non-government institutions have started the preparation of programmes that would highlight the importance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders and martyrs of Pakistan Movement whose leadership and sacrifices led the way to acquiring a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent.