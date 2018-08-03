NAB to contribute to SC’s dam fundraising campaign

ISLAMABAD:NAB has decided to contribute in Supreme Court’s Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dam fund raising campaign. A meeting chaired by Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal decided to contribute for constructing dams in overcoming water shortage in the country. The officers would contribute two days salary while the officials one day salary in Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dam fund.