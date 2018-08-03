Minister lauds Pindi railway officers’ performance

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Mrs. Roshan Khursheed Bharucha was briefed about Rawalpindi Railway Division at Divisional Superintendent (DS) Office, Rawalpindi on Thursday. During briefing the minister appreciated the performance of railway officers.

She was told about organisational setup of Rawalpindi Division. Abdul Malik, DS Rawalpindi, told about bridges and level crossings in the division, while 10 unmanned level crossings were manned in Rawalpindi Division this year. She was told that 46 trains are operating in the division on daily basis. Even a freight train is functioning from Attock Refinery to Muzaffargarh. He said that 97% to 98% punctuality of train is observed at this division.

The passengers also use e-ticketing for reservation. This division generates revenue through passenger trains, freight train, stalls, car parking, commercial and agricultural land and billboards on railway lands.

Almost 38 locomotives are used at this division. It also contains carriage and wagon depots in Rawalpindi, Lala Musa, Sargodha and Malakwal. Havelian dry port also comes under it. This dry port is very much important for CPEC.

The minister appreciated the neat and clean ambience of Rawalpindi Railway Station. Later on, she also listened the complaints of common people.