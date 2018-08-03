Humid weather to prevail

LAHORE: A very humid day was observed in the city here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan while weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Rainfall was observed in several cities, including Islamabad (ZP 57mm, Saidpur 06mm, Bokra 02mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 10mm, Chaklala 03mm), Kamra 04mm, Mangla, Sialkot 03mm, Malam Jabba, Dir 22mm, Cherat 12mm, Balakot, Parachinar 02mm, Kakul and Pattan 01mm.

Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Nokkundi and Turbat where mercury reached 43°C, while in Lahore, it was 34°C, minimum was 26.5°C and humidity level was 62 percent.