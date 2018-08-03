SC seeks reply on shifting of sugar mills from Sharif family

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday asked the Sharif family lawyer to deposit Rs1 million in the dams fund if he wants postponement of sugar mills case.

The top court also directed Haseeb Waqas to submit a written reply regarding shift of the mill from southern Punjab. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked the real thing is human faith adding the nation was being deceived by saying that a power plant is being installed instead of sugar mills.

He was heading the three-member bench that heard the case pertaining to the shift of a Sharif family sugar mill from southern Punjab. As hearing begun, the Sharif family’s lawyer requested the court to postpone the case. However, the court rejected the request.

The chief justice remarked the sugar mill has earned a complete season adding that there should be a court decision in this connection. The people in the area should know about the actual price of the mill, he said.

The chief justice sought who are on board of directors of this sugar mill.

The Sharif family lawyer responded Nawaz Sharif and his family. He said, “I need time to consult my client. I need 10 days for this I have to visit abroad.” The case has been adjourned till August 20.