Like Quaid-e-Azam, Imran chooses August 11 to lead ‘Naya Pakistan’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insasf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, has said that he will take oath as country's 11th Prime Minister on August 11, 2018, which will be exactly 71 years after the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, had addressed the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan in New Delhi on the same date in 1947, just three days prior to the nation's formal birth.

Jinnah was elected President of the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, which was formed to frame the country's constitution and serve as its first parliament. Research shows that while Francis II had assumed the title of the first Austrian Emperor on August 11, 1804, Hussein bin Talal was also proclaimed King of Jordan on the same date in 1952. During the course of his Presidential address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on August 11, 1947 on the eve of independence and the end of British Rule in India, Jinnah had thanked the members of the parliament for electing him as its first President, besides viewing that the whole world was wondering at the unprecedented cyclonic revolution which had brought about the clan of creating and establishing two independent sovereign Dominions in this sub-continent.

Jinnah had viewed that the biggest curses haunting India at that time were bribery, nepotism, black-marketing and corruption, which needed to be dealt with an iron hand. He was quoted as saying: "That really is a poison. We must put that down with an iron hand and I hope that you will take adequate measures as soon as it is possible for this Assembly to do so. That really is a poison. We must put that down with an iron hand and I hope that you will take adequate measures as soon as it is possible for this Assembly to do so. Black-marketing is another curse. Well, I know that black-marketeers are frequently caught and punished. Judicial sentences are passed or sometimes fines only are imposed."