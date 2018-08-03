Nawaz for one-point agenda against alleged rigging

RAWALPINDI. Adiala Road was jam-packed with security officials as senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) including President Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, Javed Hashmi, Uzma Bukhari, Javed Latif, Maryam Aurangzeb, Musadiq Malik, Mushahid Hussain, Pervez Malik, Shaista Malik and others reached here at the Adiala Jail to meet ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar on Thursday.

Party leaders, quoting Nawaz, said that they have been directed to protest against rigging and attend the APC to achieve a one-point agenda against the alleged rigging. Security officials were present everywhere on both sides of the Adiala Road to control the law and order situation. The Adiala Road was like a ‘Red Zone’ for its residents.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar are serving their prison sentences following their conviction in the Avenfield corruption case. The Adiala Jail management stopped some of PML-N leaders from meeting Nawaz Sharif. Uzma Bukhari and Javed Latif strongly protested against the Adiala Jail management whey they were stopped on Gate Number 5 and not allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif.

Former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair, Khurram Dastgir, Saira Afzal Tarar, Chaudhary Tanvir, Sardar Naseem and Pervaiz Rasheed, Daniyal Aziz and Baleeghur Rehman also reached Adiala Jail to meet Nawaz.

Shehbaz Sharif also arrived at the jail with his son and party leader Hamza Shehbaz prior to attending an all-parties conference (APC) summoned by an alliance of opposing parties. The Adiala Jail administration permits meetings every Thursday, during which the imprisoned members of Sharif family can spend time with the visitors till 4 PM.

Talking to the media outside Adiala Jail, former Interior Minister Ahsen Iqbal said that election was not fair. “If elections are conducted fair and free, we will win again,” he claimed. Nawaz was moved back to prison from hospital on Tuesday evening after doctors signaled an improvement in his health. He had been hospitalised at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad two days ago after he reportedly fell sick inside the prison.