Muqam says four bags of ballots missing in PK-4

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial President Amir Muqam has said that he was defeated by a margin of just 49 votes in the PK-4 Swat constituency where four bags of votes were missing.

Talking to the media after appearing at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Thursday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates received more than 100 percent votes. He added that this was astonishing. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan was responsible for the missing of four bags of votes in his constituency.

It isn't known if the ballot bags were thrown in river Swat or elsewhere, he added. "How a party (PTI) got 2.8 million votes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where its performance was zero," he argued. He claimed the PTI government failed to produce not even one megawatt electricity and couldn't launch any mega project.

Criticising Imran Khan, he said that those joining the PTI were clean and others were called thieves. Regarding his assets case, Amir Muqam said he was given a proforma to be filled out and submitted within 15 days. He said he could not appear earlier because of the election campaign. He said he was affiliated with the construction business and would submit details of all the projects he had executed. "It was not a long session today and I will submit all the details of projects, which my firm constructed along with the year of completion."