Fri August 03, 2018
August 3, 2018

Pakistan Rugby Sevens team to leave for Singapore today

KARACHI: Pakistan team will leave for Singapore on Friday (today) to compete in Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy, which will begin from August 4.Apart from hosts Singapore and Pakistan, the participating teams are Thailand, the UAE, Iran, Jordan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Brunei, Indonesia, Laos and Uzbekistan. Pakistan are in Group C along with Singapore, Bangladesh, Brunei and Laos. The tournament will conclude on August 5.

