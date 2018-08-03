Pakistan Rugby Sevens team to leave for Singapore today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan team will leave for Singapore on Friday (today) to compete in Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy, which will begin from August 4.Apart from hosts Singapore and Pakistan, the participating teams are Thailand, the UAE, Iran, Jordan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Brunei, Indonesia, Laos and Uzbekistan. Pakistan are in Group C along with Singapore, Bangladesh, Brunei and Laos. The tournament will conclude on August 5.
