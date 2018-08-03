Uzair, Haris, Farhan progress in Hong Kong Junior Open

KARACHI: Mohammad Uzair, Haris Qasim and Farhan Hashmi moved into the second round of top-8 in their respective age categories in Hong Kong Junior Open in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday.

In under-19 category, top seed Uzair overpowered Chan Chi Ho Russell of Hong Kong 1-11, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9 in the first round of top-8.

He will face Shahani Tushar of India in the second round.In under-17 category, Haris beat Kueh Nathan Tze Bing of Malaysia 11-9, 11-9, 11-3.

Haris will play against second seed Azhar Muhammad Amir Amirul in the second round. Farhan defeated Yasunari Shota of Japan 11-9, 11-8, 11-8 in the first round of top-8. Farhan is drawn against Lee Min Woo of Korea.