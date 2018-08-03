Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Uzair, Haris, Farhan progress in Hong Kong Junior Open

KARACHI: Mohammad Uzair, Haris Qasim and Farhan Hashmi moved into the second round of top-8 in their respective age categories in Hong Kong Junior Open in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday.

In under-19 category, top seed Uzair overpowered Chan Chi Ho Russell of Hong Kong 1-11, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9 in the first round of top-8.

He will face Shahani Tushar of India in the second round.In under-17 category, Haris beat Kueh Nathan Tze Bing of Malaysia 11-9, 11-9, 11-3.

Haris will play against second seed Azhar Muhammad Amir Amirul in the second round. Farhan defeated Yasunari Shota of Japan 11-9, 11-8, 11-8 in the first round of top-8. Farhan is drawn against Lee Min Woo of Korea.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar