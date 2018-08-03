Wie forced to quit Women’s British Open with hand injury

LYTHAM ST ANNES, United Kingdom: Michelle Wie said she was “devastated” after a longstanding hand injury forced her to pull out during the first round of the Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes on Thursday.

Playing in frequent rain showers, the 28-year-old American was on seven over par after 12 holes before deciding she could not continue.“I’ve been doing everything humanly possible to get my hand healthy enough to play this week,” she said on Twitter. “But it wasn’t enough. I gave it my all today, but I couldn’t stand the pain any longer.

“I felt if I kept pushing it then I could make it even worse. But I’m devastated to have to pull out mid-round.”Lytham has not been a happy hunting ground for Wie. As a 16-year-old, she fell foul of the rules in a bunker at the Women’s British Open and incurred a two-shot penalty.

Her best finish in the only British major is tied third — on her debut as a 15-year-old at Royal Birkdale in 2005 and again at Kingsbarns in Scotland 12 months ago.Wie has just one major victory, at the 2014 US Women’s Open, but she ended a four-year trophy drought when she claimed the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March.

“I have been trying to manage the pain all year,” she said. “I think it’s time to take some time off and get healthy.”Last week, Wie missed the cut at the Ladies Scottish Open in Gullane.

The mid-round withdrawal by Wie was a major blow for another former US Open champion, Paula Creamer. The American was the first alternate and was hoping someone would pull out before teeing off to allow her into the field.