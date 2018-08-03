NRAP names 10 shooters for Asian Games

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) has finalised 10 athletes for Asian Games, scheduled in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

An official of the NRAP told ‘The News’ that the selected athletes are G M Bashir and Khalil in Rapid Fire Pistol category; Usman Chand and Abdul Sattar Satti in Skeet-125 category; Farrukh Nadeem in Trap category and Amir Iqbal in Double Trap category; Minhal Suhail in Air Rifle category and Nadira Raees in Rifle 3-positions; and Zeeshan-ul-Farid and Ghufran Adil in Air Rifle and Rifle 3-positions categories.

The officials who will accompany the squad are Javed S Lodhi, Karamat-ur-Rahim (sponsored by NRAP), and Ghazanfar Abbas. The official added that two camps for shooters are underway in Karachi and Jhelum. “We are still awaiting official decision from the Pakistan Sports Board regarding the finances, and in case of any failure the NRAP will finance the participation,” he added.