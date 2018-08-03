PTF begins conversion of five clay courts

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has commenced the conversion of five clay courts into hard-synthetic surface at the PTF Complex, Islamabad.

“This is being done to raise the standard of the courts as per international levels. PTF’s special committee set up for the task has selected Plexipave Cushion surface which is used in Australian Open,” said a PTF spokesman on Thursday.

He added that a rigorous evaluation process was adopted after receiving offers from major vendors. The courts are expected to be completed in early or mid-October.

“The project will be financed in most part by grants from the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the government of Pakistan, and sponsors,” said the spokesman. He added that the conversion of these courts was part of the infrastructure development and up-gradation programme being undertaken by the PTF to meet future requirements of the sport.

PTF’s Executive Committee has formed a committee to monitor the execution of the project, ensuring quality and timely completion of the works, and give updates to the Executive Committee and the ITF regularly.

“The ITF Development Officer for West & Central Asia will be visiting Pakistan in August to inspect the progress of the project and related development programmes of the PTF,” stated the spokesman.