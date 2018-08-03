Root laughs off Kohli’s run out send-off

BIRMINGHAM: England captain Joe Root said the controversial send-off he received from India skipper Virat Kohli after being run out on the opening day of the first Test at Edgbaston was “quite funny” and added to the “theatre of the game”.

England had been well-placed at 216 for three, with Root seemingly on course to score a first Test century since his 136 against the West Indies during last year’s day/night clash at Edgbaston.

But his 11th Test fifty without a hundred since that innings ended in frustrating fashion when, with Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow calling him for a tight second run, he was run out for 80 by Kohli’s direct hit from midwicket.

Kohli rubbed salt into the wound by blowing kisses in the direction of Root and putting his finger to his lips.He also did the ‘mic drop’ gesture in imitation of Root’s celebration of his one-day series-clinching hundred against India at Headingley.

Meanwhile the words Kohli appeared to utter in Root’s direction after the run out could yet lead to action by match referee Jeff Crowe, the former New Zealand captain.“I didn’t see it at the time but I saw it last night,” Root told BBC Radio’s Test Match Special in an interview broadcast on Thursday.

“It actually adds to the theatre of the game. It’s good to have those little moments within things. I thought it was quite funny.”He added: “I’m sure within the five-match series there will be plenty of that stuff going on. It adds to the whole drama of this series.”