Saudi-led coalition strikes hit Hodeidah

SANAA: Twenty six people were killed and 35 others were wounded in Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the fishing port and fish market in the Yemeni city of Hodeidah, Yemeni medical sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and allies have been fighting in Yemen for three years against the Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of north Yemen including the capital Sanaa and drove a Saudi-backed government into exile in 2014.There was no immediate comment from the Saudi-led coalition.

The UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths is meeting with the ambassadors of Arab coalition countries ahead of a Security Council meeting on Thursday. Earlier, it emerged that stalled Yemen peace talks between warring factions in the country are expected to restart in Geneva next month.UN envoy Martin Griffiths will likely use a different approach to his predecessor Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the Arabic daily reported. The first round of Yemen talks were held in 2015 in Switzerland before moving to Kuwait in 2016. But they collapsed after the Houthis and their allies rejected a UN peace plan.