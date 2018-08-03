Fri August 03, 2018
World

AFP
August 3, 2018

Netanyahu warns Iran

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Iran it would join military action to stop it blocking a key seaway after Yemen’s Iranian-aligned Huthi rebels attacked two Saudi oil tankers.

Speaking at a navy ceremony late on Wednesday, Netanyahu warned against any attempt to block the Bab al-Mandab strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

On July 26, Saudi Arabia said it had temporarily halted all oil shipments through the waterway after the Huthi rebels attacked two of its tankers. On Wednesday, the Huthis announced a two-week pause in Red Sea operations.

