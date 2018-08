Family separations marked ‘low point’

WASHINGTON: US First Daughter Ivanka Trump spoke out on Thursday against the family separations prompted by her father’s border crackdown, saying news of the controversial policy marked a "low point" during her White House tenure.

Describing herself as "the daughter of an immigrant" -- her mother was born and raised in the former Czechoslovakia -- Trump said she felt very strongly about the crisis that swelled earlier this year when thousands of children were separated from their migrant parents.

"That was a low point for me as well," Trump, 36, told a conference organized by website Axios, referring to the "zero tolerance" immigration policy of Donald Trump’s administration. "I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children, so I would agree with that sentiment," added the businesswoman, who is a senior advisor to the president.

Trump also distanced herself from her father’s brutal condemnation of the media -- attacks that have raised the levels of anti-press antagonism at the president’s recent rallies. "No, I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people," Ivanka said when pressed on the issue.

The immigration crisis, which swelled further when audio emerged of detained toddlers crying out for their mothers, caused a domestic and international firestorm, and in June the president reversed course.

He ordered an end to the separations, but as of last week’s deadline, some 711 of the roughly 2,500 separated children were still not reunited with their parents, and officials were unable to clarify when they would be.

Trump noted that her mother, Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump, came to the United States legally. "So we have to be very careful about incentivizing behavior that puts children at risk of being trafficked, at risk of entering this country with coyotes or making an incredibly dangerous journey alone," she said.